Queues resurface at filling stations in Ibadan

Queues resurfaced at filling stations on Wednesday in major parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Some stations were seen selling with vehicles queuing up for hours to get the commodity while many of the stations were shut.

In some of the areas visited motorcyclists, cars and commercial vehicles were struggling to get fuel at the stations.

At Bodija, Mokola, Sabo, Agodi Gate, Secretariat Road and Total Garden, Sango, Dugbe, Iyaganku, Queen Elizabeth Road Apete, Awotan, Ijokodo, Polytechnic Road and Adamasingba the situation were the same in the ancient city.

Meanwhile, Dele Tajudeen, Chairman, South-West zone of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Wednesday said, it may instruct its members in the zone to increase the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (P.M.S), as well as the A.G.O popularly called Diesel if the appropriate federal government’s regulatory agency fails to address the continuous non -supply of the products to its members.

He pointed out that members of IPMAN in his chapter have been unable to access supplies of the products from any of the six government-owned depots for the past six months. He added that they have resorted to making purchases from the private depot owners, who had continued to exploit the situation to put an extra cost on IPMAN members.