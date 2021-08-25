Quest decries invasion of its Lekki petrol station

The management of Rain­oil Limited has decried the recent invasion of its retail station located at Admiral­ty Way, Lekki Phase I on August 22 by an alleged official of Stanbic IBTC/Rain Oil Limited, accompanied by armed military men in the guise of reclaiming the service station.

According to a statement issued by Quest’s corporate communications and branding manager, Gerald Moore, the invasion carried out by the unknown soldiers caused various degrees of injuries on workers of the filling station.

“We are completely amazed that Stanbic IBTC/Rain Oil Limited have resorted to not just lies but thuggery and bullying in total disregard of the law by displaying the same dastardly act which they accused us of,” Quest said in a statement seen by BusinessDay.

The statement from Quest noted that the latest action by Stanbic IBTC/Rain Oil Limited is an afront not just on the Nigerian judicial system but the Police Force who has left no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served in this matter irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“Let it be known to the general public that, by this action, Stanbic IBTC/Rain Oil Limited have clearly shown that they are not willing and ready to tow the part of justice and truth,” Quest’s said.

It added, “we wish to, by this statement, assure our esteemed customers, stakeholders and the general public that Quest will continue to be law-abiding.”