Preline Limited acquires 60.98% stake in Eterna Plc at yet to be disclosed amount

Preline Limited has acquired 794,969,774 shares of Eterna Plc, representing 60.98percent in the Company. Lenux Integrated Resources Limited, Global Energy & Raw Materials Limited, Meristem Wealth Management Limited, Radix Capital Partners Limited, GASL Nominee Limited, GTI Capital Limited and Cardinalstone Partners Limited were substantial shareholders who executed the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) that has…