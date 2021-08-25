BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Preline Limited acquires 60.98% stake in Eterna Plc at yet to be disclosed amount

eterna
The share price of Eterna Plc on the Nigerian Exchange was N6.2kobo as at August 24

Preline Limited has acquired 794,969,774 shares of Eterna Plc, representing 60.98percent in the Company. Lenux Integrated Resources Limited, Global Energy & Raw Materials Limited, Meristem Wealth Management Limited, Radix Capital Partners Limited, GASL Nominee Limited, GTI Capital Limited and Cardinalstone Partners Limited were substantial shareholders who executed the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) that has…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿