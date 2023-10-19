‘Queen Primer’ among LGBT books Reps want to ban

The House of Representatives has resolved to mandate the ban of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) materials from all schools.

The lawmakers are also planning to ban the importation and local production of the materials in federal, state and local governments.

The resolution follows the adoption of a motion moved by Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, a member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State during plenary on Thursday.

In his lead debate, Gumi expressed concern over the influx of foreign educational materials introduced in nursery and primary schools in Nigeria which tend to teach and promote certain morals that are alien and inimical to Nigeria’s cherished norms and values.

He noted with worry that the widely used book, ‘Queen Primer’ subtly introduces terms like ‘gay’, ‘eros’, among others that commonise sexual perversion and immoral behaviours.

The lawmakers said the materials exposes innocent children to terms inappropriate for their age, which is unlawful, unethical, highly immoral and antithetical to child upbringing.

“Cognisant of the need to instil and protect moral values in children and society at large by resisting the use of educational materials that teach or promote any form of alien behaviour which violates the laws and moral values in all educational institutions, especially in the nursery and primary schools,” Gumi added.