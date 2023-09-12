Quack doctor who harvested patient’s kidney trained as nurse – NMA

Noah Kekere, the quack doctor who got arrested after the non-consensual harvesting of a patient’s right kidney in Jos trained as a nurse, not a medical doctor.

This was revealed by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Plateau State chapter.

A statement signed by Bapigaan Audu, the chairman and Istifanus Bako, the public relations officer said investigations revealed Kekere had only been pretending to be a doctor until his nemesis caught up with him.

Kekere attended the School of Nursing, Obangede, where he became a registered nurse according to ThisDay.

He completed his secondary education at Lenon Memorial College, Agevba, Kogi State, where he was appointed Chapel Prefect because of his dedication to religious beliefs.

“This is to inform the general public and all concerned that Mr. Noah Kekere, who is currently being investigated over allegations of organ harvesting, is not a medical doctor. Diligent investigations by the association have revealed that he is a quack pretending to be a doctor,” the NMA said.

“Further information will be made available following the conclusion of the investigative processes initiated by the NMA as well as the Nigerian Police respectively.”

Kekere was arrested in Jos after a businessman, Alhaji Kamal, accused him of removing his wife’s kidney during surgery in 2018.

Kamal said his wife, Kehinde, had been suffering from chronic stomach pains for the past five years and was rushed to Kekere’s clinic located in the Nasarawa Gwom area of Jos North Local Government Area, where he diagnosed and concluded that she had ruptured appendicitis and needed urgent surgery.

“The day the doctor carried out the surgery, he started the operation from 12 noon till 8 pm, and for the past five years, my wife kept complaining of severe stomach pains. I continued to take her to the same hospital because I did not want to change the doctor who started her treatment.

“I was later told when I took her to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) that one of my wife’s kidneys had been removed by the Kekere, who claimed to be a doctor,” Kamal said.

The woman’s ordeal has sparked public outrage since it went viral on social media.

Many have called for justice to be served by ensuring Kekere pays for his crimes.