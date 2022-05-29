Qnet partners Transblue to donate products to orphanage home in Lagos

Qnet Limited, global e-commerce, and direct selling firm said it has partnered with Transblue, a logistics customer service, and compliance management firm, to donate products to the Bab Es Salaam Orphanage home in Lagos.

The items donated include assorted foodstuff, beverages, toiletries, and cash in line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Biram Fall, regional manager, sub-Saharan Africa for QNET, said the CSR is part of the key principles of the company and it enables QNET to reach out to the vulnerable children in society.

According to him, at QNET, giving is not just about making a donation but about making a difference and touching the lives of people.

“Anytime we are privileged to make a difference of this kind, we are reminded of a core principle of QNET, which is ‘Raising Yourself To Help Mankind’. This is what defines everything we do as a company and we are honored to have gotten this opportunity to make this difference,” he said.

Akeem Ajisafe, chief executive officer of Transblue, said that the core of the company’s partnership with QNET is to improve the lives of people in society, by sending a helping hand to the less privileged.

Ajisafe said it was a great honour for him to be part of this humble effort of showing love to the children at Bab Es Salaam Orphanage.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the orphanage home, Imam Hassan Tahir, administrator of Bab Es Salaam Orphanage, said the home is truly appreciative of the significant contributions of the QNET-Transblue partnership which aims at developing entrepreneurial skills among the youth in Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that others will emulate the gesture and offer a helping hand to us even as we work together in giving hope to the little ones under our care. The donation, no doubt, is well received as a seed to all the efforts of the two partners in Nigeria,” Tahir said.

Qnet partnership leverages Transblues robust market presence and local expertise to enhance customer service, provide training to independent representatives, and facilitate faster access to Qnets products, which is set to further revolutionise the direct selling business in Nigeria.