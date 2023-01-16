PVC collection: Badagry residents commend INEC

Some residents of Badagry on Sunday commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the smooth collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at different wards.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who monitored the exercise in different collection centres, reports that the exercise went smoothly as cards were collected without stress.

Joseph Bamigbose, a resident of Mowo who collected his card at Ward 03 in Ibereko, said the process of distributing PVCs was simple and hitch-free.

“This is the first time in the history of the country that I believe we are ready to conduct election.

“I came to this ward in Ibereko without any slip, approached officials of INEC that I wanted to collect my PVC.

“All they did was to ask for my name and where I registered, which I told them. And within five minutes they brought out my PVC and asked me to sign,” Bamigbose said.

Joseph Avoseh, a resident of Ajara Agamathen said residents were at Ajara Grammar School, Ward 10 and that they all collected their cards in less than one hour.

An official of INEC, who pleaded anonymity, said the council chairmen and lawmakers in Badagry Area organised a sensitization programme about the exercise on the collection of PVCS and mobilised people to get their cards

“They have brought people here in different vehicles to collect their PVCs.

“Apart from that, some people went round the town with public address system, calling people to go and collect their PVCs.

“Many residents have collected their cards from different wards and I am happy to tell you that we don’t have many here in Ward,” she told NAN.

At ward 01 in Badagry Grammar School, another INEC official, who also pleaded anonymity, said the residents had turned out en masse within the last few days to collect their cards.

He expressed optimism that more residents would come as INEC had extended the deadline by one week.

David Aladeotan, Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Badagry-West Local Council Development Area, said the council organised a zoom meeting with Kareem Akinloye, the Electoral Officer on the collection.

He said Akinloye provided answers to some of the issues raised by residents.

“From the information gathered at the meeting, we observed there is need for continuous orientation to those in rural areas who did not have access to Internet and social media.

“We therefore embarked on a ward awareness campaign in order to inform them and to tell them things they need to know and do, to collect their cards.

“This has resulted in massive turn out of residents in Ward 05 in Apa and Ward 06 in Kankon,” he said.

Sesi Whingah, the House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress, in Badagry said he had intensified his sensitization programme efforts across all wards through his team.

According to him, this has resulted to increase in the number of people that have collected their PVCs in Badagry.

“Personally, I have visited almost all the designated centres in the wards to ensure the INEC officials are up and doing, not depriving our people.

“Aside these, efforts are being made to ensure our supporters get theirs and I will continue to do more,” he said.