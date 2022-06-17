Psychometrics Centre offers scholarship to 20 undergraduates

About twenty students of different tertiary institutions in the country have so far benefited from scholarship of International Psychometric Centre (IPCentre).

The scholarship is a fulfilment of the initial set goal by the Centre to encourage students who emerge as the best in the Psychometrics studies across all the institutions offering the course in Nigeria.

Abimbola Mosobalaje Davis, chairman/governing council of the Centre, who disclosed this during a press conference in Ibadan said the award of scholarships was to encourage and facilitate the study of Psychometrics.

While saying that Psychometrics is a new phenomenon in the Nigerian educational system, Davis said that awards would ginger more students to study the course.

According to him, the awards are with the support of University of Cambridge. Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, he mentioned that “many people are not aware of what psychometrics is all about, coupled with this is the fact that there are only five experts in the field in Nigeria as of today”.

The IPCentre primary focus is on the tertiary education sub-sector of the Nigeria education sector, where it designs and integrates detailed psychometric studies curricula as separate General Studies (GS) courses into the existing benchmark minimum academic standards for all classes of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

It is also a strategic network, dedicated to research, teaching and product development in both pure and applied psychological assessments with emphasis on the online environment and impart practical knowledge of psychometrics in different disciplines.

Read also: How can leaders optimise their impact; Professor Roger Delves

Davis, who disclosed that presently, over 100 schools and 100,000 students have keyed into the course, stressed further that efforts are in place to introduce psychometrics in secondary schools in Nigeria.

He also said the advocacy to enlighten Nigerians about psychometrics numerous advantages are on-going.

To purposely disseminate information about psychometrics and educational system in general, he said a magazine has been launched.

The Genius magazine is to serve the purpose of reinforcing, allowing increased awareness, improved interaction between the centre and readers.

The all-gloss 90-page magazine was conceptualised to be 80 percent academic and designed to celebrate scholars in academia.

The Chairman and governing council further stated that by September this year, books and sports, the publishing partner of the centre will be launching a portal known as The Ripsnorters.

The Ripsnorters is an online platform where citizens can get to meet people from different spheres of life.

There are sixteen communities on the platform ranging from health, Genius magazine, scholars digest, give away, employment, sportsvantage among others.

The users enjoy easy access to detailed educational discourses and echoes from abroad and employment platform is where graduates can submit their CVs/Portfolios and get connected to employers.

While saying the service will be free, he also mentioned that the centre will launch Campus Psychometrics Club in August this year.