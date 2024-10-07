PSC boss vows to reform Nigeria Police

Hashimu Argungu, chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC)

Hashimu Argungu, the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), has pledged the commission’s determination to implement public service reforms in collaboration with the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

He stated this during a meeting between the two organisations at the PSC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

The meeting, led by Argungu and Dasuki Arabi, director-general of BPSR, marked a step towards enhancing public sector efficiency, particularly within the police service.

Ikechukwu Ani, head of press and public relations at the PSC, said the commission would be adopting new strategies to improve its management and operations.

Read also: Police, citizens collaboration yielding results in Delta as keke rider helps rescue baby sold for N2m

Argungu emphasised the importance of innovation in the management of the commission, pledging to create a quality assurance unit and inviting Arabi to brief staff on public service reforms.

“We will embrace the reforms in the public service and are ready to make necessary decisions. Our focus is on making Nigeria better, and policing must improve,” Argungu said.

In response, Arabi welcomed the PSC leadership and reaffirmed the Bureau’s support.

He highlighted the Bureau’s achievements in digitalising the public treasury through the Treasury Single Account (TSA), which has enhanced government financial transparency.

Arabi encouraged the PSC to digitalise its processes, including promotions, recruitment, and disciplinary actions, for improved efficiency. Arabi also stressed the need for capacity development within the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force, urging the Commission to prioritise the upgrade of police training institutions.

Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), a commissioner at the PSC, promised to align the Commission’s efforts with the Bureau’s reforms.

Lakanu assured that the new leadership is determined to enhance the effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force and deliver on the commission’s mandate.

Share