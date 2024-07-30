Protest: Senate summons emergency session for Wednesday

The Nigerian Senate has summoned an emergency session ahead of the nationwide protest billed to start on August 1.

The Senate and House of Representatives had on July 23, 2024, embarked on a recess which will end on September 17, 2024.

According to an internal memorandum from the clerk of the Senate, the emergency session is to hold on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The memo reads: “Dear Distinguished Senators, The president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, has directed that an emergency plenary sitting of the Senate be convened on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

“Distinguished Senators are requested to make all necessary arrangements to attend as issues of national importance will be discussed.

“We regret all the inconveniences that this interruption of the recess will cause. Thanks for your usual understanding.”