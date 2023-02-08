Protest rocks Ondo over fuel, naira scarcity

The National Association of Nigeria Students (Joint Campus Council), Ondo axis and some other Civil Society Organizations have staged a peaceful protest in Akure, the Ondo state capital, against the scarcity of naira notes and petrol fuel ravaging the nation.

The protest which caused gridlock at the popular Road-Block, along Akure/Ilesa expressway made travellers and residents plying the route stranded.

Speaking about the protest, Yemi Fasipe, one of the youth leaders in Ondo state said, “the current hardship from the scarcity of naira and high price of petrol is causing frustration among our people.”

According to him, “the situation is uncomfortable for everybody. It has nothing to do with personality. No one has access to naira freely. We want to pass a message that the government should be fast to tackle the issue.

“We also have a message for the Ondo State Government. We realised petrol dealers hike prices necessarily even when they got product at official price. We want the state government to set up a committee to monitor sales of petrol and also access to money. We want to be part of that committee.

“The government should do what is good for the masses. The masses are at the receiving end. This policy is too harsh. Old notes should be used alongside the new notes.”

Another protester, Omotayo Samuel, said they were passing the message that the people were not happy with the situation of the past few days.

Samuel said “we are not happy. We are now buying naira. Government should reverse these policies. It is politics to change money at this time. Many people are suffering because it is difficult to get money these days.

While Ilesanmi Ademola said, “we are doing this peaceful protest to tell the government that we want fuel and cash to be available. We have been hearing several youths want to disrupt the peace of the state and we do not want a repeat of Endsars.”