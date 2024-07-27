Protest: Nigeria Police warn of foreign mercenaries, malicious groups interference

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a cautionary alert regarding the upcoming nationwide protests, citing credible intelligence about potential manipulation by foreign mercenaries and the involvement of malicious groups aiming to disrupt public order.

Olukayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), during a press conference on Friday in Abuja, confirmed concerns about the involvement of external actors in the protests, emphasizing the need for Nigerians to exercise caution before joining any protest groups.

The force highlighted that even well-intentioned protests could be exploited by groups with criminal agendas.

The police have made it clear that they will not tolerate violence, including the killing of innocent citizens, destruction of public and private property, or looting.

While acknowledging the constitutional right of Nigerians to peaceful assembly, the police urged all groups planning protests to provide detailed information to the Commissioner of Police in their respective states and the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is to ensure that the protests are conducted safely and without incident.

The police called on all participants to cooperate in providing necessary details to facilitate a secure and orderly demonstration.

He however appealed to citizens to shun the upcoming nationwide protest in the national interest since all the levels of government were already addressing the issues in contention

Egbetokun highlighted the need for peaceful demonstrations, assuring that adequate security measures will be provided for those engaging in non-violent protests.

“While we support the right to peaceful assembly, we must be cautious .

“Our primary concern is to prevent any escalation of existing insecurity. The wounds from past violent protests are still fresh, and we must not repeat these mistakes”, Egbetokun said.

He disclosed that intelligence reports suggest the involvement of foreign mercenaries in the planned protests.

“We have observed varying calls for demonstrations—some advocating peace, others resembling recent violent events in Kenya.

“The presence of individuals promoting peaceful protests with violent undertones raises serious concerns about their intentions”, he noted.

Egbetokun encouraged organizers to submit detailed plans to local police, including protest routes, expected durations, and measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements.

This will help the police deploy resources effectively and maintain public safety.