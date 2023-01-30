Protest in Osun as armed thugs take over motor parks, police fire shots

Residents of Osogbo, Osun State capital were on Saturday thrown into confusion as Policemen shot fired shots from time to time in the open.

There were protests and violence in the early hours of Saturday and Friday evening in various parts of Osogbo following the declaration of Ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the 2022 governorship election against INEC’s result which brought Ademola Adeleke in as governor.

BusinessDay reports that Policemen in their vans shot in the air from the Olaiya junction to Aregbe area of Osogbo around 10am on Saturday, scaring residents and hoodlums who might want to cause mayhem.

Some thugs armed with heavy sticks, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons were sighted challenging motorists who had passengers in their vehicles.

Motorists were barred from picking passengers and threatened at some motor parks, including Aregbe motor park.

When interrogated, the drivers and park leaders said it was to show their dissatisfaction over the Tribunal verdict issued.

This, has however made commuters consisting of intra-city, inter-city and inter-states travellers stranded without buses to convey them to their various destinations.

However, some residents have said the motorists demonstration was to protest the high fuel price and lingering fuel scarcity which has greatly affected their business.

Our correspondent observed that only few shops were open and commercial minibuses (korope) were scanty on the road.