Protest Day 10: Plateau governor meets coalition for EndBadGovernance, pledges to address demands

The Coalition for EndBadGovernance in Plateau state on Saturday met with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and his cabinet on the final day of the national protest in Jos.

The meeting marked a significant moment in the protest, as the coalition presented their demands to the governor.

Mutfwang expressed his commitment to making Plateau and Nigeria a better place and acknowledged the frustration of the people. He recognized that his administration inherited a challenging situation but emphasized that the time for change is now.

The governor highlighted his efforts to lay the foundation for a better Plateau state and appreciated the coalition for organizing a peaceful protest. He acknowledged that the curfew imposed by the state government was necessary at the time.

Mutfwang emphasized that good governance is a collective responsibility and requires effective communication. He announced plans to establish community markets for citizens and his government’s discussion with private investors to build new markets.

“We are in discussions with some private investors for them to establish markets for our people. We will also establish community markets for the people of the state.

“We will also beef up our communication process to make sure that the people understand what we’re doing for them because without effective communication there will be no proper understanding of government policies. I want to assure you that for the national demands, I will submit to the president at the forth coming council of state meeting in Abuja “; the governor said.

Sam Ode, representing the coalition, presented the state demands to the governor. These included reducing tuition fees at Plateau State University, decreasing the cost of governance, and publishing detailed information on the state’s expenditures.

The coalition also called for the payment of minimum wage and other benefits. They also presented national demands, including reversing subsidy, reducing tuition fees in federal institutions, and reviewing electricity tariffs.

Ishaya Inusa, an advocate of peace and justice, commended the security agencies for their civility during the protest. He noted that the protest demonstrated that demands can be made without violence.

Inusa appreciated the support of the people and highlighted that hunger affects everyone, not just the youth. He urged the governor to consider the demands of the youth.

Mildred Bako, member of the coalition exempted the Plateau state government from the protest’s focus. She criticized the high electricity tariffs and requested that the government find ways to reduce them.

Bako also asked the governor to provide alternative accommodation for those displaced by the Jos Metropolitan Development Board’s demolitions.

Bashir Datti, Commissioner for Youths and Sports, earlier in a welcome address acknowledged the hardships faced by the people.

Datti urged the youth to pursue dialogue and appreciated the coalition’s willingness to engage with the government. He emphasized that this demonstrates the strength of the people of Plateau state.