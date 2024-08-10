Plateau government further relaxes curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis

The Plateau State Government has further relaxed the curfew imposed on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis. This follows the improved security situation and the conduct of residents.

Effective Saturday, August 10, 2024, residents are now permitted to carry out their lawful activities between the hours of 10:00 am and 6:00 pm daily, until further notice.

In a statement signed by Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau state, made available to Journalists Saturday morning in Jos, says “the decision was authorized by His Excellency, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, following thorough consultations with security agencies”.

The statement noted that the adjustment is aimed at allowing citizens to continue their economic activities while maintaining public order.

Governor Mutfwang extended his gratitude to the people of Plateau State for their steadfast patriotism and cooperation during these challenging times.

While praising the security personnel for their dedication and commitment to enforcing the curfew, the Governor urged all residents to continue working closely with security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property, as well as to contribute to the ongoing efforts to build a united and prosperous state.