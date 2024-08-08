51 suspects arrested for violating curfew, attempt to vandalize properties in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 51 suspects for violating government directives and attempting to vandalise private properties in Jos.

The suspects were arrested for noncompliance with the curfew imposed by the state government and for attempting to loot shops.

Emmanuel Adesina, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, who disclosed this in a statement by Alfred Alabo, the command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), sent to journalists in Jos on Wednesday, expressed disappointment at the way certain youths flagrantly disregarded government directives by attacking armed Policemen at Yen Tire market and other parts of Jos North LGA.

He said despite the challenges, the command commended the good people of Plateau State, especially the youths, for complying with the curfew and cooperating with the Police and other security agencies.

BusinessDay reports that the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, alongside heads of other security agencies, carried out an on-the-spot assessment/surveillance patrol of the state capital to ascertain the level of compliance. During the patrol, 26 suspects were arrested for noncompliance with the curfew and attempting to burgle shops.

He added that additionally, 25 suspects were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) operatives for similar crimes and handed over to the Plateau State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. The suspects have been investigated and charged in court accordingly.

The Plateau Police Chief sternly warned against brandishing foreign flags in any part of the state, stressing that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and anyone caught indulging in such a treasonable act will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

“Consequently, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, along with heads of other security agencies, have carried out an on-the-spot assessment and surveillance patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state capital, to ascertain the level of compliance.

“In that outing, a total of 26 suspects were arrested for noncompliance with the curfew and attempting to burgle people’s shops to loot their wares.

“Additionally, on 07/08/2024, twenty-five (25) suspects were arrested by the STF operatives for similar crimes and handed over to the Plateau State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. The suspects have been investigated and charged in court accordingly.

“Again, the Plateau Police Chief wants to use this medium to sternly warn against the brandishing of foreign flags in any part of the state, stressing that Nigeria is a sovereign nation and anyone caught indulging in such a treasonable act will be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.”.

The CP assured that it will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the directive of the state government is fully complied with and that anyone found violating the curfew or attempting to vandalise private properties will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

The Command urged all Plateau residents to report any suspicious activity around them to the Police Control Room Emergency Numbers, stressing its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and properties and not condoning any form of looting/vandalization or any act capable of truncating the fragile peace on the Plateau.