Properties valued at N1bn destroyed during protest in Kano – Abba

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has declared that the total value of properties destroyed during #EndBadGovernance protest in the State was N1 billion, saying the legal documents of alleged corruption charges linking the former governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, were carted away by the miscreants.

The governor stated this when he paid an on the spot assessment visit to Kano State High Court that was vandalized by thugs during the last nationwide protest.

Governor Yusuf was conducted round the Court premises by Haruna Isah Dederi, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Abdullahi Ado Bayero, Chief Registrar of the High Court and some High Court Judges, on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Sanusi Bature, media aide to the governor, and made available to BusinessDay.

Governor Abba was said to have described the vandalization as a master-minded and staged-managed mission in which the hired miscreants carted away documents related to alleged corruption charges leveled against the former governor of the State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

It will be recalled that hearing of the case was ongoing before the State High Court before the in incident occurred.

“It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalized one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Ag. National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family and aides.

“The miscreants destroyed virtually all units of the High Court including the office of the state Chief Judge with loss accuring to more than one billion naira through stealing of office equipment, destroying offices, burning cars and other relevant materials crucial to the dispensation of justice”, the governor was said to have noted during the visit”, the statement noted.

After the inspection, he was said to have called on youths in the State to desist from being used by detractors to engage in violence.

The governor assured that the Judiciary as the last hope of the common man would be protected at all cost, and therefore directed for the immediate rehabilitation of the building, as well as a build-up of more security to protect the facility.

He commiserated with the Chief Judge, Dije Abdu Aboki and the entire Judiciary family for the ugly incident, urging them to brace up to cover what was lost in the Court’s proceedings for the benefit of common man.

Also, the governor commended the people of the State for their support and cooperation to present Administration, and prayed for sustenance of the tempo for peace, stability, prosperity and economic development.