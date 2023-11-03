Promasidor refreshes Onga Chicken Cube brand

Promasidor, the leading provider of high-quality food products across various African regions, has announced the relaunch of its Onga Chicke Cnube. The seasoning cube is packed with the ability to transform ordinary chicken dishes into extraordinary culinary creations. This remarkable reimagining is not just about great taste and aroma but also a heartfelt nod to mothers, children, and all food enthusiasts who treasure unforgettable flavor experiences.

Adebola Williams, marketing director, Promasidor, said, ‘‘As Nigeria’s foremost seasoning brand, Onga understands the importance of taste in every meal. Our commitment to perfection knows no bounds, and with the relaunch of Onga Chicken Cube, we are taking this promise to new heights’’.

On his part, Bruno Gruwez, chief executive officer, Promasidor Nigeria, noted that the relaunched Onga Chicken Cube comes with a fresh look that mirrors the exceptional quality and unmatched taste of Promasidor Nigeria products. “We know our distributors and customers have fallen in love with the brand and flavor Onga Chicken Cube adds to their meals, and we are confident that they will adore the new packaging as much as the product itself,” he said.

‘‘At Promasidor, we believe in the joy of cooking, the delight of savoring every bite, and the invaluable moments shared around the dinner table. Our Onga Chicken Cube speaks to the heart of these moments, enhancing the flavor of every dish it touches. For mothers, it becomes a trusted ally in the kitchen, ensuring every meal is a treat for the child’s senses. For food enthusiasts, it becomes the secret ingredient that elevates their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary.’’

Meanwhile, Promasidor’s guests present at the relaunch expressed their approval of the quality taste new seasoning cube.

During an interactive moment, some of them testified some local dishes they prepare with the magic taste of the new seasoning cube.