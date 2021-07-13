Project WINHER 2021 launches to aid women financial inclusion

Businesses owned by women, especially those of colour, were severely devastated in the wake of the Covid-19 rife. A World Bank survey conducted in May 2020, assessing over 26,000 business owners and managers in over 50 countries with an active Facebook Business Page, revealed that about 43 percent of female-owned MSMEs were more severely affected than 34 percent of the male-owned business counterparts who were also affected.

With an imbalance that was too glaring to ignore, OBA Inc. in February 2021, held its first Borderless Trade Women in Business Salon Series which was targeted at realizing the global impact of raising women who are well-grounded in trade, business and investment, as well as utilizing the AfCFTA protocols to their favour. Sensitizing women on the possibilities of international trade and integrating actionable systems that can take their business beyond the borders of the current location or even continent.

Piggybacking off the success of our Saloon series, OBA Inc. presents project WINHER; A 4-stage investment education, financial inclusion and wealth creation project for women of colour.

Project WIN (Women in Investment) HER introduces its maiden edition which will focus on exposing women of colour in Nigeria and the UK, to digital money and wealth creation opportunities, increasing the number of women actively thriving in the global investment market.

Olori Boye-Ajayi, speaking on behalf of the other facilitators – Inya Lawal, President, Ascend Studios Foundation; Tomie Balogun, Financial Educator & Investor; Sanmi Adegoke, CEO, Rehoboth Property International; Olayinka Anthony, CEO, CoWorthy Capital; and Tobi Arayomi, Financial Investor & CEO, Q plus— says, “We believe that the women who participate in this project will gain a high level of financial literacy that will demystify the subject of investment and enable them to recognize high ROI opportunities.”

The importance of inclusion will, through this project, be emphasized while also showing how trade & investment go hand in hand, with the Borderless Trade Network of OBA Inc. being the trade hub and Project WINHER, the investment hub.

Project WINHER is set to hold on Sunday, 8th August 2021 and Sunday 15th August 2021 by 6:30 pm WAT

This project is proudly supported by the Office of the commissioner of Trade and Investment to Vanuatu to Nigeria and South Africa; sponsored by Cersei Partners and OBA Inc.