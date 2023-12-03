Project Enable Africa urges implementation of Disability Rights Act

Project Enable Africa, a community development initiative, has highlighted the urgent need for unified efforts towards enforcing the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2019.

This call was made during the eighth annual disability inclusion dialogue in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) in Abuja recently.

Themed ‘United in action to rescue and achieve the SDGs for, with and by persons with disabilities,’ the IDPD 2023 aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. It also seeks to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration of persons with disabilities in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life.

Recognising the contributions of remarkable individuals to the establishment of Nigeria’s legal framework protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, thirteen individuals were celebrated at the Disability Inclusion and Leadership Awards. Among the awardees were champions like Late Barrister Basheru Danlami, Cosmas I.P. Okoli, David Okon, Judith Ekaete Umoh, Olusola Adeyefa, Rose Mordi, James Ekpelle, Bukola Saraki, Jumoke Olabode, Mohammed Abba Issa, Barrister Daniel Onwe, David Anyaele, and James Lalu, according to a statement signed by the organisation.

Read also: SID Initiative: Empowering young women with disability on sexual reproductive health

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures including Bashiru Dawodu, House Committee Chair on Disability Matters, Kafilat Ogbara, House Committee Chair of Women Affairs and Social Development, and Mohammed Abba Issa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters.

The occasion featured a documentary screening titled “Once Upon a Disability Movement,” narrating the challenges and advocacy endeavors of individuals with disabilities in pursuit of the Nigeria Disability Act.

Furthermore, the dialogue underscored the imminent conclusion of the moratorium period for the act, ending in January 2024, urging collective action from all sectors—public, private, civil society organizations, and individuals—to accelerate the act’s implementation. This concerted effort aims to foster a truly inclusive society for the prosperity and well-being of everyone. The British Council extended its support to the event.