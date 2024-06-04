Professionals tasked on economy as ACCA recognises Oyedele

Professionals in finance and other fields have been tasked to contribute their quota to the growth and development of Nigerian economy, especially in this critical time in the country.

Taiwo Oyedele, chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy & Tax Reform, gave this charge at an award ceremony in his honour hosted by Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a global body for professional accountants.

The tax expert said his recognition by ACCA would only spur him to reflect on what he has done and what he needs to do better for promotion and advancement of Nigeria particularly with the assignment given to him on Tax reform by President Bola Tinubu.

He expressed optimism in the Tinubu administration, adding that the outstanding award from ACCA is a testament that people are watching whatever anyone does in life.

“I am using this opportunity to urge professional bodies in Nigeria to contribute their own quota so that we can move this country forward. For other award recipients, we should not allow anything to hold us back, instead we must continue to work on ourselves and become better than what/who we are.

As we start a journey of one thousand miles, before you know it, it would become a step ahead,” Oyedele said.

Rukaiya El-Rufai, special adviser to President Tinubu on National Economy and Climate Change, who is also a member of ACCA and an award recipient, said she was inspired by the recognition, assuring that it would trigger her to offer more for the development of humanity.

She encouraged women in ACCA and other professional bodies to gear up and pursue their dreams, believing that everything worth pursuing in life would definitely be achieved if they don’t give up.

“I encourage women out there to see possibilities in every good work they do. There are no more limitations, let us admonish one another, together we can make a positive impact in our country,” she said

Meanwhile, Ronnie Patton, president of ACCA, urged members of ACCA in Nigeria to uphold the values of the accounting body and ensure that the ethics, principles and rules guiding the profession are maintained and sustained.

“We must maintain professionalism, inclusion, integrity and advocacy for the promotion of our calling,” he said.