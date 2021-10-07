Prof. Fabian Ajogwu SAN elected President of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators

The Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators is pleased to announce the recent election of Professor Fabian Ajogwu SAN as its President and Chairman of the Governing Council. Professor Ajogwu steps into the position of President with the retirement of Aare Afe Babalola, CON, SAN as the President of the Institute, who made significant contributions towards the growth of the Institute during his tenure.

Fabian Ajogwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Lagos Business School Professor of Corporate Governance brings years of arbitration and governance to the leadership of the Institute. He is an Alumnus of the Said Business School of Oxford University and an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School. Professor Ajogwu holds a doctorate in law from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland; an MBA from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona; and Law degrees from the University of Nigeria and the University of Lagos. He practices law at Kenna Partners.

Read also: Citi Bank’s new report advises governments on closing gaps in digital infrastructure

Ajogwu is the author of the leading arbitration text – ‘Commercial Arbitration in Nigeria: Law and Practice’ as well as s ‘Fair Hearing’ and ‘Mergers & Acquisition in Nigeria: Law and Practice’ among others. Professor Ajogwu is a Fellow and Director of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria; a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative West Africa, Henry Crown Global Leadership of the Aspen Institute, Fellow of the AIFA Reading Society, and Fellow of the Society for Art Collection. He served on the pioneer board of the Lagos Court of Arbitration and as its Vice-President. He served on the Governing Council of the Pan-Atlantic University (Lagos Business School), served as a member of the General Council of the Bar, and the Council of Legal Education (Nigerian Law School) as the statutorily designated Distinguished Legal Author. Professor Ajogwu is a member of the London Court of International Arbitration and a member of the Lagos Court of Arbitration and is listed on its panel of neutrals. He is also a member of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration

He served as Honorary Counsel to the State of Israel in Nigeria and the Republic of South Africa in Nigeria. Professor Ajogwu assisted the Securities and Exchange Commission draft Nigeria’s pioneer Code of Corporate Governance. In addition, he chaired the Nigerian Communications Commission Committee on Corporate Governance, which produced the pioneer NCC Code of Corporate Governance for the Telecommunication sector. Furthermore, he served on the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Committee on the 2018 National Code of Corporate Governance. In addition, he chairs the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria Committee on Continuing Legal Education.

He chairs the Novare Group in Nigeria (owners of Novare malls), chaired ARM Harith Infrastructure Ltd (Nigeria’s pioneer infrastructure fund), and chairs NES Global amongst others as an Independent Non-Executive. He is a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, and a Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange-listed Seplat Energy Plc.

The Governing Council, Management and members of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators congratulate our new President and Chairman of Governing Council, Professor Fabian Ajogwu SAN.