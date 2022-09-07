Pro Event Hostess creates 2,500 job opportunities for Nigerian women

Pro Event Hostess Hub, an empowerment centre has created 2,500 job opportunities for young women in the northern region of the country.

According to a statement issued by the company with expertise in events management and general merchandise, the feat was accomplished through the strategic use of potentials in the event industry.

“Over the last three years, the company has evolved from a service provider in the event industry to building capacity and providing job opportunities for disadvantaged young women in northern Nigeria,” said Frances Omanukwue, founder of The Pro Event Hostess Hub. “This has also helped to reduce the region’s prevalent early marriage and illiteracy.”

Omanukwue went on to say that “empowering women is a fundamental right of women, and they have equal rights to participate in education, society, economics, and politics.” With this in mind, The Pro Event Hostess Hub has been designed to prepare young women to start their own businesses and become employers of labor.”

Similarly, according to National Bureau of Statistics data, women account for the majority of Nigeria’s economically active population (50.5 percent), but they are underrepresented in the labor force by 13.42 percent when compared to men.

In this regard, the founder stated that the company is dedicated to creating a community of financially independent women.

“I believe that an empowered young woman grows into an empowered woman who builds a nation.” As part of our efforts to ensure their empowerment, we have invested in our platform to ensure that the beneficiaries have a good source of income to support themselves while attending school, learning a trade, or starting a business. We also recognise the economic value of women, which drives our efforts to empower young women,” Omanukwue said.