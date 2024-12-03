Prison Fellowship Nigeria launches restorative justice initiative in Jos

Prison Fellowship Nigeria (PF Nigeria) has officially launched its Restorative Justice, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration Project in Jos, the Plateau state capital. The initiative, designed to improve the criminal justice system through restorative practices, will span eight states Adamawa, Edo, Anambra, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano, Plateau, Abia, and Lagos.

The project is implemented under the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Phase II Programme, funded by the European Union and managed by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

At a press conference held on Tuesday in Jos, Jacob Tsado, Executive Director of PF Nigeria, highlighted the importance of this initiative in strengthening the rule of law and promoting anti-corruption reforms across Nigeria.

“Restorative justice offers a cost-effective and compassionate alternative to the traditional criminal justice system, benefiting not only offenders but also victims and communities,” Tsado stated.

He emphasized that the project seeks to address long-standing issues such as overcrowded prisons, high recidivism rates, and limited access to justice for vulnerable groups.

Tsado noted that the project aims to sensitize legal practitioners, law enforcement, social workers, and community leaders about the principles and practices of RJ through a series of capacity-building workshops.

These sessions according to him will equip stakeholders with the tools to implement restorative justice methods in their communities and professional environments, thereby enhancing the justice system’s efficiency and fairness.

He said additionally, that PF Nigeria will support the establishment of Restorative Justice Centers within designated courts across the country, starting with Plateau State. “These centres will serve as hubs for pre-diversion programs, alternative dispute resolution, and reintegration support, helping offenders to reintegrate into society and break the cycle of crime.

“The project is expected to have a far-reaching impact, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women, children, juveniles, persons with disabilities, and survivors of gender-based violence. By offering an alternative approach to justice, PF Nigeria hopes to foster a more transparent, accountable, and inclusive justice system that can ultimately promote community healing and reduce the burden on Nigeria’s courts and prisons”.

