Prince Joel & Associates law firm unveils Owerri office

Onwenieke Williams-Joel and his legal team have opened a new branch office at Owerri (Prince Joel & Associates -Onwenieke Chambers) situated at Plot C/R 18, Area UA, New Owerri, off Magnesium roundabout, Hospital Junction near the New Imo State High Court.

The event, which took place on November 2, 2021, had in attendance legal practitioners, real estate practitioners, government officials, business moguls and media practitioners.

At the event, the Senior Partner of the firm, Williams-Joel explained how they started private law practice in Lagos and the vision to expand across Nigeria which prompted the firm’s decision to open an Owerri branch.

He explained that the need to open a branch in Owerri was as a result of the integration of the commercial law practice in the eastern part of the country.

“Our practice is well known in the real estate industry. We are offering legal support and retainer to a host of real estate companies in Lagos and we have done that over the years. Our clients can attest to our competency and curriculum over the years. We are happy and doing well in Lagos.

Read also: Nigeria’s mutual fund industry shed N202bn in 10 months

“However, in recent times, most of our clients are moving to the eastern part of the country because the commercial law practice is fast growing. So, we took the initiative of institutionalizing here to ensure proximity and our availability to attend to all their legal needs,” he said.

Austin Nwankwo, acting head of chambers, in his welcome remarks said that the law firm was opened for business immediately and that the focus would be on commercial law practice, Real Estate, and infrastructure, Corporate Immigration services, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), civil and criminal litigations, among other legal services.

The chairman of the occasion, Ray Fintan, a traditional Prime Minister and Senator of Junior Chambers International, also congratulated Williams-Joel and charged him and his team to continue the good work and ensure compliance with professional regulations for lawyers in Nigeria.