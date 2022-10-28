Prime Video’s first drone show in Nigeria closes the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series

Prime Video Nigeria, a streaming service company has hosted the first-ever drone show in Nigeria with the closing out of the ‘Lord of the Rings,’ series.

A statement by the company stated that the show, which took place at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos, saw hundreds of drones light up the sky in a dazzling display.

The company further stated that Prime Video has shown Nigerians that they know how to put on a good show.

“First, with the Prime Video Launch event, then with the watch parties for The Rings of Power season debut, and now with the celebrations of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale,” the company stated.

It further stated that with the first-ever drone show in Nigeria featuring hundreds of drones lighting up the sky, Prime Video pulled out all the stops to give fans in Nigeria a truly unforgettable experience.

At the show, drones formed the shape of the ring, which is the symbol of power in the Lord of the Rings universe. The series, based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels, is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth and follows an ensemble cast of characters as they battle the evil Sauron and his army of Orcs.

The drone show was a fitting end to an amazing series. It was an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate their love for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The company however enjoined film lovers to watch the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.