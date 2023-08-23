Prigozhin’s death sparks wild reactions

The reported death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner – Russia’s state funded military – has sparked reactions from thousands of people across the world with concerns around the cause of plane crash that killed the leader, and its impending impact.

Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane which crashed in Russia, killing all 10 on board. He was believed to be on board the plane.

According to Dailymail on Wednesday, the plane was seen in a video falling out of the sky in the Bologovsky district in the Tver region. The burning wreckage was later seen in a field.

But, the news of his death does not come as a surprise to many. There are wide speculations that Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president may be the mastermind behind the plane crash, especially after his face-off with the leader who threatened to overthrow him.

Prigozhin had led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.

Earlier, a Wagner-linked Telegram channel, Grey Zone reported that the jet was shot down by air defences in Tver region, north of Moscow.

Thr news which is trending widely has got the world taking on social media. There are also concerns over the future of the group and hope of resolving the Niger coup.

Reacting, Mark Anthony, a retired army veteran in US army, who took to his verified X account to express his view wrote, “Putin doesn’t strike me as the type of man who lets things slide. I’m not going to speculate too much but Putin NEVER fooled me for one second he would let the man who tried to overthrow him just walk around like nothing happened. Then they show a clip of a reporter checking for survivors. Sweetheart, as soon as they boarded that aircraft it was a done deal”.

@Brankrassenstein wrote, “I can’t exactly say I didn’t expect something like this to happen. This is Vladimir Putin for you. At least if he’s the one who directed it which I think is probably a pretty good guess. Will Wagner go on without its leader and if so, what will their views toward Putin be now? We are living in some very interesting times. I wonder how this will impact the Wagner group’s future, as well as the Ukraine war.”

Another neitizen, Antare1070 wrote, ”



The only question was how would he would be killed. His death was the certainty.”

“I feel like Putin would have someone in place in Wagner ready to take over before making this move, and maybe this is why it took a while to happen. Prigozhin must have known this would be his fate the second he stopped short of Moscow and overthrowing Putin. This just goes to show you can NEVER negotiate with Putin in good faith. A lesson for Ukraine peace talks”, Sby-weather wrote.

@cryptoseeker also wrote, “What’s so tragic about an expected murder of an attempted traitor? This was the expected result, the question was just what kind of “accident” would it be?”