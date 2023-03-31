Presidential election result did not reflect decision of Nigerians – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Febraury 25 election, has said that the 2023 presidential election did not represent the decision of Nigerians. He also said that if such an election had taken place in more advanced countries, it would have been canceled.

Kwankwaso made this known during the first post-election meeting of the NNPP’s National Executive Council in Abuja on Thursday, where he also criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for manipulating the election process in their favour.

Read also: Lagos partners ENL-NOVA on land administration

At the meeting, Kwankwaso who won over 30 local government areas in Kano State during the Nigeria’s 7th presidential race, called on his party members to prepare better for the next election cycle in 2027.

He said: “We joined this party barely one year ago, but with the performance we have seen, I believe it is time we congratulate ourselves and also tighten our seatbelt to go back to our constituencies and work much harder.

“I also believe that now, we have more years to strategise and push forward the party so that more people are accommodated as members and leadership at various levels of the party; even in terms of number and quality so that Nigerians can have the opportunity to have a positive change that our party, the NNPP, stands for in this country.”