President Tinubu returns to Abuja after visit to Qatar

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja, after his two day official visit to the State of Qatar.

The President’s NAF 001 Jet touched down at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday evening around 7:10pm local time.

President Tinubu was received by top government officials including his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike amongst few others.

During his two day official visit, President Tinubu welcome Qatari investors into Nigeria assuring the Qatari government of Nigeria’s preparedness to do serious business.

Jointly witnessing the signed historic agreements between Nigeria and Qatar, with His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, President Tinubu assured the International business community that Nigeria is ready for serious business, the Nigerian leader cautioned Qatar’s captains of industry to report any government official who demands a bribe or any form of inducement at any point in their business, thereby assuring them of their direct access to the President’s Office.

Also, President Tinubu affirmed that Nigeria’s identity is now being shaped by the present and future actions ,urging investors not to let perceptions hinder their willingness to invest in Africa’s largest economy.

Seven agreements signed are: cooperation agreement in the field of education; regulation of employment of workers with the Government of Qatar; establishment of a Joint Business Council (JBC) between the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA); in addition to a cooperation agreement in the field of youths and sports.

The other agreements are: cooperation in the field of tourism and business events, and a memorandum of understanding combating illicit trade in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The documents were signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and relevant officials in the Government of the State of Qatar, Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education; Dr. Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi, Secretary General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI), and Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior (MOI). -VON