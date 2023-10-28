  • Saturday, October 28, 2023
President Tinubu mourns Alaba Lawson

October 28, 2023

Tinubu warns: The world will ignore Nigeria at its own peril

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Abuja expressed grief over the passing of Iyalode Alaba Lawson.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.

Read also: Alaba Lawson: We’ve lost a gem-Olubadan

“Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest.”

Iyalode Lawson was the former president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).
