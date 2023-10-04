President Tinubu could have saved Nigeria from embarrassment, says Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education of Nigeria, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could have saved the nation from embarrassment by voluntarily requesting the Chicago State University (CSU) make his academic credentials public.

This is according to her recent post on X. “How much easier it would have been for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have saved the country and its people from the embarrassment of this Chicago State University (CSU) court case by promptly and voluntarily requesting the institution to make his academic credentials public!,” the former minister wrote.

Read also: Explainer: What to know about Tinubu’s released academic records

“How difficult could that have been? How so less traumatic such exemplary disclosure to remove all doubts would have been for Nigerians, she continued. “Like most Nigerians, it is profoundly embarrassing to field mocking questions on this matter that strikes at the heart of our National Integrity from foreigners.

Ezekwesili also pointed out that public leaders of a certain genre despise transparency and yet it is an antidote to fiascos like this one. “As Citizens, at the end of the 2023 electoral process that follows the judgment by the Nigerian Supreme Court, our work is cut out for us to uncompromisingly demand a root and branch reform of the entire Electoral, and Judicial Systems,” she said.

In response to Ezekwesili’s post, a Twitter user with the username ‘@naijama’ pointed out that CSU had already published a letter confirming Tinubu’s attendance and graduation from the university. The user attributed any further embarrassment to those who refused to accept this clear statement, not President Tinubu himself.