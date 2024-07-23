President Nguema of Gabon invites Dangote to invest in cement, fertilizer

President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon has invited the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, to invest in Cement and Fertiliser production in Gabon. The President urged Dangote to explore potential investment opportunities in the country’s cement and fertilizer sectors, specifically urea and phosphate production.

During the visit, Dangote engaged in discussions with President Nguema and other top government officials. The talks focused on how Dangote Industries could contribute to Gabon’s economic growth by establishing cement and fertilizer plants, which are vital for the country’s infrastructure development and agricultural productivity.

President Nguema expressed enthusiasm about the potential partnership, highlighting Gabon’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for foreign investments. He noted that the collaboration with Dangote Industries would bring significant benefits, including job creation, technology transfer, and enhanced industrial capacity.

Dangote, renowned for his successful business ventures across Africa, underscored his company’s dedication to fostering economic development in the continent. He emphasized that investing in Gabon’s cement and fertilizer sectors aligns with Dangote Industries’ strategic vision of expanding its footprint and supporting sustainable development across Africa.

“We are excited about the opportunity to invest in Gabon. Our goal is to contribute to the country’s economic diversification and industrialization efforts. By leveraging our expertise in cement and fertilizer production, we aim to support Gabon’s infrastructure and agricultural sectors,” Dangote stated.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Nigeria and Gabon. As Dangote Industries continues to explore and finalize investment opportunities, both nations anticipate mutual benefits that will drive economic progress and regional integration.

The potential investment by Dangote Industries in Gabon is expected to bolster the country’s industrial landscape, ensuring a steady supply of essential materials for construction and agriculture. This development aligns with President Nguema’s vision of transforming Gabon into a diversified and self-sustaining economy.

In the coming months, further discussions and assessments will be conducted to finalize the investment plans. The collaboration between Dangote Industries and the Gabonese government holds promise for a robust partnership that will significantly impact Gabon’s economic landscape.