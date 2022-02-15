President Buhari appoints Bello-Koko as NPA substantive MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

According to a statement by Eric Ojiekwe, director of press and public relations of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, and sent to the press on Tuesday, the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Prior to this appointment, Koko was the executive director, finance & administration of NPA,” the statement read in part.

BusinessDay recalls that Koko has been the acting managing director of the NPA since Hadiza Bala-Usman, the last managing director, was suspended in 2021.