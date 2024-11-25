Presidency kicks as Kukah describes Tinubu, Buhari as accidental, unprepared leaders

Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese

Matthew Kukah, Catholic archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, has described President Bola Tinubu, his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, and most past Nigerian leaders as accidental leaders or products of ‘accidental leadership cycle.’

Kukah made these remarks on Sunday while delivering a keynote address during the commissioning of the new Start-Rite School building and the 4th Amaka Ndoma-Egba Memorial Lecture in Abuja.

He said: “If we look at Nigeria’s leadership journey, you will find that almost every leader who came to power did so by accident.

“President Bola Tinubu, despite claiming to be prepared for the role, is clearly struggling. We are still trying to find our footing. He took over from Buhari, who had already disengaged from governance.

“Buhari succeeded Jonathan, a man who never envisioned himself as president but was thrust into leadership due to circumstances. Jonathan took over from Yar’Adua, who planned to return to teaching after his governorship.

“Yar’Adua succeeded Obasanjo, who was unexpectedly released from prison to become president. Before that, Obasanjo replaced Abacha, who was poised to rule indefinitely until nature intervened. Abacha followed Shonekan, a business executive abruptly drafted to lead the country. The cycle is evident, and the missing link in all of this is knowledge and preparation.”

Presidency kicks

However, Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, said Tinubu is not an accidental leader, noting that he is doing his best to ensure that Nigeria has a turn-around.

“Does he look like one at all? What I am saying is that the man is not an accidental leader. He was prepared for this office. He even said it himself that he prepared for it and that he is doing his best to ensure that this country is lifted higher than he met it, he is doing his best.

“Because he prepared himself for the office, he is doing a lot of reform, he is touching every area and he is trying to make sure that this country is being turn-around.”

