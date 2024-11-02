Presidency acknowledges former First Bank CEO Adeduntan as bank hosts farewell ceremony

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to Dr Adesola Adeduntan, former Group Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Nigeria Limited, as he concludes his nine-year tenure at the bank.

In recognition of Adeduntan’s time at the helm, First Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions, will hold a send-off ceremony this weekend. Adeduntan led the bank through a period of significant growth, marked by an increase in customer accounts from 10 million to over 42 million and a rise in Profit Before Tax from N10 billion in 2015 to N300 billion in 2023.

In a press release by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, the President acknowledged these achievements as indicators of Adeduntan’s role in driving the bank’s expansion and his contributions to the financial sector.

He also noted Adeduntan’s participation in various economic and financial bodies, including the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, and his influence within the industry.

The President commended First Bank’s smooth leadership transition to current CEO Olusegun Alebiosu, highlighting the bank’s management practices.

Adesola Adeduntan retired from First Bank in April 2024, after concluding his nine-year tenure in charge of the bank. He was replaced by Olusegun Alebiosu, the bank’s former Chief Risk Officer.

