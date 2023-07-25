Pregnant woman, three children, 16 others burnt to death in Ondo tanker explosion

No fewer than 20 persons have lost their lives after a petrol tanker exploded at Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state on Sunday evening.

BusinessDay gathered that the fire was said to have been ignited by a spark from a phone held by one of the persons who were scooping fuel that spilled from tanker.

Among the dead were three children and a pregnant woman who brought a N100,000 to buy fuel.

An eye witness who gave his name as Cyriacus said they were inside the Church when the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road.

Cyriacus said some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by a their Clergy.

“We were inside the church when we heard that tanker fell. The rain was also falling. People were taking fuel when fire started after a spark from a phone.

“Three children died and we have counted over 15 bodies. A pregnant woman that wanted to buy the fuel also died. The money is still with her.”

As at the time of filing this report, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Ondo Police spokesperson said she was yet to get details of the incident.