PRE-NIPS summit to focus on Nigeria’s ‘Decade of Gas’

Key senior executives across the oil and gas industry will converge at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, March 29, 2021, under the auspices of Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (N.I.P.S) for a hybrid conference and high-level networking session.

The event, which is a presummit conference of the 2021 NIPS, with Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) as sponsor, is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s declaration of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2030, as “the Decade of Gas Development for Nigeria”.

“The Decade of Gas” conference with the theme, “Towards a Gas-powered Economy by 2030” will feature President Muhammadu Buhari, as special guest of honour. Confirmed keynote speakers include Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources; Bitrus Bako Nabasu, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources; Mele Kolo Kyari, group managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, secretary general, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); Tony Attah, CEO of NLNG, Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority, among other speakers.

Commenting on the Decade of Gas Initiative, Timipre Sylva said, “Nigeria should take the leading role in Africa as gas becomes the dominant fuel for generating power in the continent,” adding that it is the reason the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, is implementing carefully conceived initiatives to foster productivity and attract investments in the gas value chain.