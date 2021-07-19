Pray for Nigeria’s progress, unity, Globacom urges Muslims

Globacom, indigenous telecoms provider, has called on Muslims in the country to seize the opportunity of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the progress of Nigeria.

Globacom made this call in its Eid-el-Kabir goodwill message to all Muslim faithful across the country. The company urged Muslims to continuously emulate the exemplary life of Prophet Ibrahim, which was demonstrated by his willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God, a supreme act of the faith and dedication Eid-El-Kabir amplifies.

The statement read in part, “Globacom felicitates with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. We urge the faithful to use this season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness to remember to fend for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keepers.

Read Also: Globacom now Nigeria’s most valuable brand in 2020

“We call on Muslims to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbors and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran.” The statement went further to highlight.

The company wished all Muslims a happy celebration, and assured those on the Globacom network of a smooth communication experience during and after the holiday by ensuring high quality service throughout the season and beyond.