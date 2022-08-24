Power probe drags as Reps demand total TCN’s 20 years budget, IGR

The investigation by the House of Representatives into the proposed sale of the National Integrated Power Plant (NIPP) by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), with the aim to addressing the alleged breaches of agreement and perennial power failure in the country is dragging for too long.

This is as the House committee on Finance, carrying out the investigation, on Tuesday directed the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to present its budgetary allocations from 2002 to date, the contracts it awarded and certificates on power transmission lines.

The committee also asked TCN to provide it with the company’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2010 to date, its audit report, while faulting its spending of the revenue outside budgetary provision.

The panel had on Monday, summoned Sule Abdulaziz, TCN managing director to explain why poor supply persists despite a $33 million monthly payment to Azura power plant for power generation.

The federal government had in 2013 signed an agreement with Azura power plant located in Edo State, to generate 450 megawatts of electricity at the cost of $33 million monthly.

Read also: Reps ask TCN to justify $33m monthly expenditure amid poor power supply

When Abdulaziz, the TCN boss appeared before the committee, blamed the epileptic power supply in the country on the paucity of funds.

James Faleke, chairman of the committee who was visibly displeased with the TCN chief executive position, said other ministries departments and agencies involved in the agreement with Azura be invited over the issue.

Those summoned include the ministers of power and finance; heads of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Nigeria Bulk Electricity Transmission (NBET) and Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

He said: “We have adjourned this sitting. We will invite NBET, TCN, NERC, Niger Delta Power Commission, ministry of power, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), ministry of finance.

“So, we will invite all these agencies and their principals and heads of bureau to appear. We will communicate to them in an appropriate time that is convenient for all of us and a later date.”