Port Harcourt welcomes Coca-Cola Wozzaah in pomp, ceremony

Port Harcourt, Rivers State, South-South, has become the first Nigerian City after South Africa to welcome the new product termed ‘Coca-Cola Wozzaaah’, said to be a sugar-less refreshment from the famous stable.

The unveiling of the new product attracted a world of Gen-Z for whom it was designed to the Pleasure Park on the popular Aba Road in Port Harcourt, where top musicians and hype men frolicked from afternoon till late evening last weekend.

The popular beverage company unveiled the new brand which it says is a limited edition.

Officials said that it is designed to appeal to the teeming Gen Z consumers in Africa and to also redefine refreshment among youths and other consumers of the product.

In her introduction and product description, Soji Omoigui, the Frontline Director of Marketing, Coca-Cola Nigeria, described the Coca-Cola Wozzaah as a limited edition flavour, saying it is inspired by the African and Nigerian culture as well as a commitment to innovation, to excite consumers.

She also stated that as it is expected of limited flavour, products or edition, Coca-Cola Wozzaah will last for only short time on the shelf. She urged consumers to hit the market for the ‘Wozzaah Limited Edition’, saying it meets the needs and aspiration of all who love the African and Nigerian culture and flavours.

During the brand unveiling, Omoigui emphasized that the product was more than a great Coca-Cola product, but a fusion of African and Nigerian creativity, a journey of African culture and fashion and one that reflects the vibrant energy of the GenZ’s on the continent, Nigeria, and it’s place of launch, Port Harcourt in particular.

Also Speaking, Noble Ihezie, the Field Sales Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, said Coca-Cola Wozzaah is not introducing a new beverage but inviting consumers on a flavour journey inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the people and a true African experience to sooth the target consumers in Nigeria and Africa.

The brand launch and unveiling attracted young Nigerian actors and actresses, music artists, entrepreneurs, creatives, and a crowd of youths who were thrilled to rich musical and dance performances in celebration of the leap in the spirit of Gen Z’s, powered by the Coca-Cola Wozzaah Limited Edition Flavour.

Coca-Cola officials said in a press release that the rollout is in celebration of Nigeria’s vibrant and dynamic culture, and that Coca-Cola Wozzaah ignited the city of Port Harcourt with an electrifying consumer launch event featuring a live performance by Lojay and other top artists.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting journey that promises more exciting experiences to come.

“The latest Coca-Cola® Creation, Coca-Cola® Wozzaah, a symphony of flavors inspired by the beating heart of African culture has been unveiled in Nigeria. Through digital experiences, coupled by the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Wozzaah, consumers in Nigeria will be transported through the continent of Africa, experiencing the electrifying flavors and expressive culture of each unique country. Coca-Cola Wozzaah Zero Sugar is available to purchase for a limited time only in select outlets across Nigeria.”

