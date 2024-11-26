Port Harcourt refinery resumes crude oil refining after promises since 1999

The Port Harcourt refinery, is set to commence crude oil production after several unmet deadlines and a long period of rehabilitation exercise.

According to the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigeria National Petroluem Company Limited (NNPCL) Femi Soneye, the refinery will operate at 60 percent capacity.

Soneye said the refinery will process 60,000bpd.

So much of Nigeria’s resources have been wasted under elaborate maintenance that leaves the refineries poorer than they were and their managers richer than they should have been.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2019, the refurbishment and upgrade of the Port Harcourt Refinery, located in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region, have remained at the promised stage of every administration since 1999.

