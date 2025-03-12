L-R: Paul Onwuanibe of Landmark Africa in business handshake with Chinyere Nwoga of PHCCIMA

Entertainment and tourism hanging fruits have since been identified by the Sim Fubara-led administration as early projects to drive the economic restoration of Rivers State.

Now, the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) led at the moment by its first female president, Chinyere Nwoga, has opened partnership talks with the developer of the new Tourism Beach, Landmark Africa Group.

The talks began Wednesday, March 12, 2025, when the developers led by Paul Onwuanibe, the CEO of Landmark Africa, paid a visit to PHCCIMA.

Gov Fubara had mentioned plans to transform the Tourist Beach which seems to have lost its glorious days to a world class tourism destination so the Garden City would regain its fame in cities in Nigeria.

The governor had said the transformation would be part of creating an investment destination using entertainment (music, dance, comedy, etc) and tourism to bring back investors.

Now, the company that won the bid to create this reality has touched base with the PHCCIMA to come up with a structure that would bring most of the businesses in the city and state to be part of the big dream.

At the meeting, Landmark Africa CEO invited PHCCIMA, leading part of the organised private sector, to get close and participate. He showed slides of the new Tourist Beach project which convinced the City Chambers leadership that the project must create huge impact in the Garden City.

He gave a detailed brief of his plans for the tourist beach and presented visuals of the concept they have.

Onwuanibe stated that he was very happy and excited to identify with the new leadership of PHCCIMA, especially having known the President professionally before now.

He gave a firm promise of working closely with the OPS leaders and urged the PHCCIMA boss to assist Landmark with identifying and working with suppliers for the project now and when the facility begins operations.

He thanked the President for the warm reception and agreed to take a date where he would come and make presentations in an interactive session with PHCCIMA members.

The highlight of the event was the official signing of his PHCCIMA membership form which officially makes him a PHCCIMA member, in line with the PHCCIMA objective of getting all business operators to join the City Chamber to form a formidable business front in Port Harcourt.

Responding, Nwoga expressed intention to have PHCCIMA members remain a prominent part of the Landmark Africa Group supply chain as major redevelopers of the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach in Port Harcourt.

Welcoming the group, she gave insight on the Chamber’s functionalities and objectives, adding that the Chamber as the head of the OPS and second largest in the country has the mandate to create a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem for businesses to thrive.

She said: “We are aware of the activities of Landmark Group at the tourist beach, and we want to insist that Chamber members should remain a prominent part of the supply chain”.

She welcomed Landmark Africa into the PHCCIMA family saying it would help both parties to coordinate their different roles in pursuing the Tourist Beach project.

