Pop Central launches reality show to offer ‘adventurous content’

Pop central, a TV station, has said it wants to keep viewers at the edge of their seats, with the planned launch of ‘The Rush’ reality show that is to hit the screens from next month till December when the show’s finale will be held. Reality TV shows are among the most engaging content for young Nigerians, and the often-mouthwatering prizes are a major incentive.

According to a press statement, the show will have dedicated task segments, contestants in-residence segment, diary room segment, host driver, and voice over to drive the story. Contestants will vote to eliminate each other weekly, while the viewers will vote to keep their favourites in the house. Contestants will also be able to earn immunity through various tasks during the weekdays.

The Rush reality show is set in two stages, the task stage and the chill out scenario. The live residence segment will reveal the human side of the contestant after their arduous challenges, which are done outdoors. The daily residence segment will be aired as a two-hour recap, which will run from 7pm to 9pm daily, and a rerun from 11am to 1pm on Pop Central DSTV channel 189.

Read also: BAT’s sustainability show ‘Corner’ reaffirms company’s commitment to environment

“People are generally intrigued by extreme or intense sport because while most people will not indulge in it, they are in the end captivated by the outcome,” said Yinka Obebe, chief executive officer, Pop central TV. “We have tapped into this to create The Rush reality show that revolves around adventurous content and healthy competition to entertain viewers and keep them at the edge of their seats.”

It was also stated that the show would have 16 contestants, selected after an audition process to compete in groups for 8 weeks and engage in 39 meticulously designed intensive physical and mental tasks. Registration is open to interested participants who are between the ages of 18 to 35 and they can simply sign up on the Pop central TV website.

“The Nigerian audience is quite aware of how reality shows work. However, The Rush is offering viewers a new, exciting and entertaining twist to reality TV programming as they watch and vote for their favourite contestants to get a chance at overcoming extreme routines and tasks”, Obebe concluded.