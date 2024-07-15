Poorly trained health workers block justice for abuse survivors

The inadequacy of skilled healthcare personnel trained to gather the necessary evidence for prosecuting perpetrators is hampering justice for victims of sexual gender-based violence in Nigeria, Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, founder Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) has said.

DaSilva-Ibru emphasised that collecting forensic medical evidence from survivors of sexual assault is crucial for investigations and prosecutions, speaking during a signing ceremony formalising a partnership between the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) and WARIF in Lagos.

She added that there is a need to train healthcare workers at the local level to become first responders equipped to handle these cases effectively.

“There is a dearth of skilled healthcare personnel trained in obtaining information and the necessary evidence needed to prosecute perpetrators in these cases,” DaSilva-Ibru stated. “This often limits the survivor’s access to justice as well as the ability to access medical and psychological treatment and care.”

DaSilva-Ibru, speaking on the partnership, said WARIF has set up a Forensic Medical Examination Awareness initiative, aimed to address the current gap in training personnel on best practices in obtaining vital information for forensic medical examinations.

The program, she said, has demonstrated significant impact, improving documentation and reporting of gender-based violence cases, increasing sensitivity among healthcare workers, and boosting the number of survivors seeking services through referrals to specialised centres like the WARIF Centre.

The forensic medical examination awareness sessions, conducted from March to July 2024, covered Delta State, Rivers State, and Edo State.

“We are proud to see the positive outcomes and the empowerment of survivors who can now seek and access services through trained healthcare providers in their communities,” DaSilva-Ibru added.

Tinuola Akinbolagbe, Chief Executive of PSHAN, lauded WARIF’s efforts, saying, “WARIF’s focus on campuses and the provision of essential post-care to victims and survivors has made a profound impact. Their work is crucial in our collective fight against gender-based violence and in supporting affected individuals.”

“Our joint initiatives, including forensic training and community-based awareness programs, will ensure that victims receive the care and justice they deserve while also working towards preventing such incidents in the future,” Akinbolagbe said.

Akinbolagbe stressed the importance of the collaboration for improving health outcomes and addressing gender-based violence in Nigeria, describing it as a significant step in the shared commitment to improve health outcomes.

On its part, she stated that PSHAN’s mission through the Adopt a Healthcare Facility Program (ADHFP) aims to improve primary healthcare by refurbishing Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across Nigeria, ensuring they provide standardized and high-quality services.

“By enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services, we create environments where women and girls can access the care they need, free from fear and discrimination. This empowerment is vital for preventing gender-based violence and fostering resilience and self-sufficiency within communities.”

Furthermore, Akinbolagbe highlighted PSHAN’s efforts in community-based advocacy to ensure the sustainability of interventions. “By raising awareness and fostering a culture of support, we help communities become proactive in addressing health challenges and support victims of GBV,” she said.

“WARIF has been a beacon of hope for many, leading the charge in creating awareness and implementing programs to combat sexual and gender-based violence,” Akinbolagbe noted. “Together, we will make significant strides in addressing gender-based violence and improving healthcare delivery for women, girls, and communities across Nigeria.