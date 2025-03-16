Nigeria has once again shifted its Open Defecation-Free (ODF) target, extending it to 2030 after failing to meet the initial 2025 deadline.

Despite the extension, the country faces significant challenges that threaten its ability to meet this new goal.

Weak enforcement, inadequate funding and poor coordination between government agencies continue to stall progress, raising serious concerns about the feasibility of achieving nationwide open defecation eradication within the next five years, according to experts.

A senior government official at the Ministry of Environment who craved anonymity clarified that the extension was not a proactive policy decision, but rather a reluctant admission that Nigeria had failed to meet its previous 2025 goal.

“The ministry has all it takes to end open defecation, but funding remains a major constraint,” the official stated, highlighting one of the biggest hurdles in the fight against open defecation.

According to a recent Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) report, approximately 48 million Nigerians still engage in open defecation, making the country one of the worst affected in the world.

While efforts have been made to address the crisis, they remain vastly underfunded.

About ₦16 million was allocated to combat open defecation between 2021 and 2023. The amount, according to the source, was far below what was required for large-scale sanitation initiatives.

The government official said this financial shortfall has severely limited the reach and effectiveness of existing programmes, making it difficult to implement critical sanitation projects, enforce regulations and provide essential public infrastructure such as toilets and waste disposal systems.

Apart from funding, enforcement remains a major challenge, the source lamented.

According to her, “Nigeria’s sanitation laws are weakly implemented and there is little accountability for those who violate them.

“Environmental health officers who are responsible for ensuring compliance with sanitation laws, face significant obstacles in carrying out their duties.

“Many lack the necessary resources, including mobility and operational support to effectively monitor and enforce sanitation regulations.

“There are penalties for businesses that fail to provide toilets, but no direct punishment for individuals caught defecating in public,” an environmental officer explained.

This lack of individual accountability has further emboldened the practice, making it difficult to curb.

Greg Odogwu, an environmental expert and the CEO, Jupiter Earth Green Limited, expressed doubt over Nigeria’s ability to achieve ODF status by 2030, citing weak enforcement as a fundamental issue.

Odogwu said, “The structures to achieve this target are not robust enough. Civil society organizations are not collaborating with government the way they should.

“Even the National Association for Water and Sanitation NGOs (NUSAM), a key stakeholder, is not fully integrated into the national task force managing the project.”

He said the bureaucratic conflicts between the Ministry of Water Resources, which is responsible for WASH initiatives and the Ministry of Environment, which oversees environmental health officers, have also created inefficiencies.

“This overlap has resulted in delay, poor coordination and an unclear division of responsibilities further complicating efforts to eliminate open defecation.”

Experts have pointed to India as a model for Nigeria to follow.

India successfully eradicated open defecation within five years through a well-structured and highly coordinated effort.

Government mobilised resources, implemented strict sanitation policies, engaged civil society and invested in behavioral change campaigns to shift public attitude toward sanitation.

Odogwu believes Nigeria can learn from India’s success, particularly in mobilising youths and working more closely with NGOs.

“If India could do it in five years, Nigeria has no excuse. We need a well-organised approach that includes aggressive awareness campaigns, youth involvement and full participation from state governments and NGOs.”

Another major hindrance to Nigeria’s ODF target is the lack of commitment from state and local governments.

While the Federal Government has made some strides, sanitation projects are primarily implemented at the state and local levels. Unfortunately, many states have failed to take ownership of the initiative, instead relying heavily on development partners for support.

Arthur Benson, national coordinator of the Society for Water and Sanitation (NUSAN), criticised this over-reliance on external funding, noting that while development partners can assist, they cannot drive the process alone.

“The Federal Government has made some efforts, but states are falling short. Many of them rely on development partners, but these partners can only offer support; they cannot be the primary drivers of this initiative,” Benson said.

He highlighted Jigawa State as a rare success story. It is the only state in Nigeria to have achieved full ODF status, proving that with strong government commitment, the goal is attainable. In contrast, other states have lagged behind due to insufficient budget allocations, lack of policy implementation and weak public engagement.

“Beyond government’s action, cultural attitudes toward sanitation continue to pose challenges. In many rural areas, open defecation is deeply ingrained in traditional practices and changing these habits require extensive public education and behavioral change campaigns.”

Despite efforts by the Ministry of Environment to launch awareness campaigns, progress has been slow. Many communities resist the use of toilets due to long-standing cultural norms, convenience or lack of access to clean sanitation facilities.

To complement government’s efforts, private sector involvement in sanitation infrastructure is being encouraged. Government has used Public-Private Partnerships, PPPs, to construct public toilets as revenue-generating ventures. However, the implementation of these projects has been inconsistent, with many private-sector initiatives stalled due to bureaucratic red tape and funding challenges.

With just five years remaining until the new 2030 deadline, experts warn that without urgent intervention, Nigeria may once again fail to meet its ODF target.

Odogwu recommended organising a National Open Defecation-Free Summit to bring stakeholders together, enhance collaboration, and push for concrete action. He also emphasised the need for stronger political will, increased funding and stricter enforcement of sanitation laws.

Some key measures that could accelerate progress include: Scaling up investments in sanitation infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Enhancing inter-agency coordination to eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Implementing stronger penalties for both businesses and individuals who fail to comply with sanitation regulations.

Strengthening partnerships with civil society organisations and the private sector to drive innovation in sanitation solutions.

Expanding behavioral change campaigns to address cultural resistance and encourage toilet usage.

While Nigeria remains committed to ending open defecation, the slow pace of progress suggests that it is not on track to meet its 2030 goal. Without a radical shift in approach—including stronger enforcement, increased funding and improved coordination—millions of Nigerians may continue to face the health risks associated with open defecation for years to come.

Share