Polytechnic visitation panel: Strategy for witch-hunting former rector – Tiv youths

The Taraba State Tiv Youths Forum has accused Governor Darius Ishaku of plans to witch-hunt the immediate past Rector of the Taraba State Polytechnic Suntai, Daniel Mom.

Aondona Katyo, leader of the group made the revelation on Saturday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

Gov. Ishaku recently constituted and inaugurated a visitation panel to look into the activities of the polytechnic. The committee is headed by the deputy vice Chancellor administration of the Taraba state University Prof Nicolas Naneson.

Katyo recalled that other tribes had held the position of Rector of the poly in the past but we’re not witch-hunted after their exits.

He noted that Mom who is the first Tiv indegine to occupy the position has become a subject of witch-hunt and ridicule.

He queried the motive behind the recent constitution of a visitation panel for the poly, saying it is politically motivated and an attempt to ridicule some personalities in the state.

“We have felt it necessary to react to the recent constitution and inauguration of a visitation panel for the state polytechnic.

We believe that this is an auctratrated plot to ridicule the immediate past acting Rector, Daniel Mom because he is a Tiv man.

“Many other tribes had held the same position in the past but visitation panel was not constituted after their tenures.

“It is an irony that Mom, who has brought unprecedented development of the poly by achieving the accreditation of five courses and academic expansion of the institution has become a subject of witch-hunt.

The same Mom jacked the revenue base of the institution from N50 million to N185 million. The Daniel Mom led administration installed plastic Identity Card Processing Machine and Printers for the reproduction of examination papers.

“We wish to point out that previous managements in the poly did not do anything achievable but the same Mom administration is facing persecution from the state government .We wish to caution Gov. Ishaku against extension of Jukun hatred against Tiv people too far.We therefore, urge Gov. Ishaku to end the crisis in southern and central Taraba before proceeding on constitution of visitation panel”, Katyo said.