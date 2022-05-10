Political parties demand two months extension of primaries timeline

The 18 registered political parties in Nigeria have demanded the extension of the timelines for the conduct of primary election by two months to enable them carry out a credible and hitch-free exercise.

Yabagi Sani, chairmanship of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) made the request at a consultative meeting between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political parties in Abuja on Tuesday.

INEC had in February released the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election, directing political parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from April 4 to June 3 2022.

But Sani urged the commission to shift the June 3 deadline to July 9, saying their request will not affect the dates for the 2023 general election and violate the Constitution as well as the electoral act.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman had earlier in his opening remarks reiterated that political parties must adhere strictly to the timelines for the conduct of primary elections.

… Details soon