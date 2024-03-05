Police yet to catch killers of two elderly brothers in Akwa Ibom, 5 days after

Five days after the murder of two elderly brothers in Nnung Iyoho, in Afaha Offiong, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, the perpetrators have yet to be apprehended by the police.

The brothers, Enefiok Micheal Etuk aged 70 and Ebongeti Micheal Etuk aged 50 respectively were on Thursday, February 29, murdered in cold blood, in their residence at about 11:00 PM by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

The eldest brother to the victims, Ime Micheal Etuk who escaped death by whiskers narrated how his brothers’ assailants invaded the family house and killed the two brothers adding that they also stabbed the wife of the 50-year-old deceased who was nursing a baby.

He said, “From my room, I overheard my fourth brother, the one that was physically challenged calling for help, shouting that they were about to kill him. This was about some minutes to 11:00 pm, and the whole chaos ended five minutes later.

“His door was forced open. I heard the wife lamenting; “you have stabbed the baby.” Ebongeti, my fourth brother, was taken out of the room, and he was killed in the backyard close to the kitchen.

According to him, his head was smashed. Then, my second brother was taken out of the house through the window and killed also.

“In the middle of that chaos and cry for help, I escaped into the bush, and I spent the night inside the bush till dawn. So, around 6: 00 am, I came out from the bush, went to my second brother’s room and called him, but he didn’t answer, as I turned to his window side I saw his wrapper by the window and as I moved further, I saw his corpse in a pool of blood.

“I went to the family head of Nung Etukakpan, and reported the incident. That is how people started coming here to witness the scene of the incident. I also complained to my enlarged family head, Obong Nnah Ikpe.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Odiko Macdon when contacted said investigations were still ongoing.

Macdon said the command has yet to make any arrest assuring however that those behind the dastardly act would be brought to book in no distant time.

“No arrest has so far been made, but the Commissioner of Police (CP), Waheed Ayilara, has ordered a discreet investigation, we are closing ranks and will soon catch up with the culprits.”

Investigations show that the entire community was thrown into confusion and the morning following the killing of the two brothers by unknown people raising fears about the growing spate of insecurity in the area.