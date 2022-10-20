Police use teargas, water cannons to disperse mourners at Lekki toll gate

Tear gas canisters were fired by the police to disperse mourners who gathered at Lekki Toll Gate on Thursday to commemorate the victims of the #Endsars Lekki Toll Gate violence of October 20, 2022.

Several photos and videos shared by eyewitnesses showed heavily armed police officers at the tollgate dispersing the marchers.

Along with the tear gas shots, water cannons were also used to pushed the marchers back from the tollgate to around Lekki phase 1.

“Tear gas by fired by the @PoliceNG at #endsarsmemorial2 at the #lekkitollgate,” @Akintollgate tweeted.

Further videos from the tweep shows how the Nigerian police resorted to using water cannons to disperse the crowd, a video with a caption saying “Water Cannons being used on #EndSARSMemorial2 holding at the #Lekkitollgate

Video credits: AY Famade pic.twitter.com/Y72iws5yhw — Akin Olaoye (@akintollgate) October 20, 2022

Today makes it exactly two years since an unexplainable peaceful protest against police brutality turned into an awful scenario.