Police urge officers to step up efforts against insecurity

Lawan Jimeta, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, has charged operatives of the force to intensify the fight against the increasing security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Jimeta, while decorating six newly promoted senior officers in Benin City, Edo State, also tasked the officers to gear up to give cover and provide a secured environment ahead of the off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun States as well as the forthcoming general elections scheduled to hold next year.

The AIG in charge of Zone 5, which comprises Edo and Delta States, said the vision of the police force, especially under the present Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, is to prioritise the welfare of personnel and reward hard work with promotions.

He urged the officers recently elevated to the new rank to justify their promotions so as to earn higher positions in the future.

Read also: Nigeria: Growing insecurity and fate of 2023

“Surely, promotion is a way of encouraging hard work and productivity in an organisation. In the Nigeria Police Force, we value promotions very much. Promotion is also a way of telling you to work harder; it is an added responsibility to all the responsibilities that you have been doing.

“We should be aware of the task in our front. Very soon, we will be facing the general elections next year, and before that, we have Ekiti and Osun elections. We also know the challenge we face as regards insecurity.

“I will use this medium to call on all personnel in the zone to redouble efforts to see that we bring the situation to a minimum. We are to work hard to see that we maintain a low level of insecurity.

“We, in the zone, will support the two commands in Edo and Delta to provide what they need in collaboration with the force headquarters,” Jimeta said.

He, therefore, listed the new ranks of the officers to include a deputy commissioner of police, four assistant commissioners of police and a superintendent of police.